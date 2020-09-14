Sept. 14 (UPI) -- No Time to Die star Rami Malek is introducing the "unsettling" villain he plays in the new movie.

The 39-year-old actor shared details about his character, Safin, in a preview for the James Bond film released Monday.

The teaser features a clip from No Time to Die that shows Safin (Malek) presenting Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) with a broken mask. Swann tells Bond (Daniel Craig) that Safin is seeking "revenge."

"What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling," Malek said in the preview. "Thinking of himself as being heroic."

"What he wants, and what he's willing to do, makes him a very frightening character, both personally to Bond but also on a global level," director Cary Joji Fukunaga added.

In another scene from the film, Safin compares himself to Bond.

"We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier," the character says.

Malek said Safin will prove "a formidable adversary" to Bond, who must adapt to the villain.

No Time to Die marks Craig's fifth and final film as Bond. The movie follows Bond as he attempts to rescue a kidnapped scientist and investigates Safin, a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Lashana Lynch co-stars as Nomi, with Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as M and Ana de Armas as Paloma.

No Time to Die opens in theaters Nov. 20. A new trailer released this month shows Bond teaming up with Paloma (de Armas) while on a mission.