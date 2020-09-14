Sept. 14 (UPI) -- André Leon Talley says he thought his "career was over" after he accidentally spilled wine on Princess Diana.

The former Vogue editor-at-large recalled his run-in with the late humanitarian during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Talley previously shared in his book, The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir, how he spilled a glass of red wine on Diana while attending a lunch for Kay Graham, the former publisher of The Washington Post.

"The room gasped -- she was wearing a lavender Versace suit -- but she brushed it aside and said: 'It's nothing,'" he wrote.

On WWHL, Talley said he was a "ten plus twenty" out of ten freaked out after he spilled the wine but confirmed Diana was gracious about the incident.

"I thought my career was over," Talley said. "[But she was] very cool about it. She took a napkin, just wiped it off her skirt and said, 'This is nothing.'"

"I thought that I was never going to be invited anywhere again," he added.

Talley also said he doesn't regret his friendship with now-first lady Melania Trump. During his time at Vogue, Talley was assigned to accompany Trump to Paris to pick out her wedding gown.

"No, I do not wish I could turn back time. Hell no," he said.

Talley denied he was Trump's svengali, or a person who manipulates or controls another with evil intent.

"I was assigned to go with her to Paris, by Vogue, to select her wedding gown and trousseau," Talley said.

"We were friends for a while, yes," he confirmed. "I went to dinner at the Trumps with Bette Midler. We went to the gilded palace up there on Fifth Avenue. I went only once for dinner."

Talley released The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir in May. In the book, Talley also shares stories about Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld and other fashion figures.