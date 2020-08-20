Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Crown Season 4 is coming to Netflix in November.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Nov. 15, and a first teaser for the season Thursday.

The preview opens with a shot of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II before showing glimpses of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, including a scene of Diana in her iconic wedding dress.

"Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail," the queen (Colman) says in the teaser.

The Crown is a historical drama that follows Queen Elizabeth's reign throughout the decades. Seasons 3 and 4 feature Colman and Tobias Menzies as the queen and Prince Philip, with Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.

Menzies said in an interview with Deadline in June that Charles and Diana will be a "big part" of Season 4.

"In a way, the kids start to come into the foreground," the actor said. "Charles comes into the foreground. Diana is a big part of Season 4."

Netflix confirmed in July that The Crown will end after Season 6, rather than Season 5.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," series creator Peter Morgan said.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce will play the queen and Philip in Seasons 5 and 6. Seasons 5 and 6 will feature Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith played the queen and Philip in Seasons 1 and 2.