Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has postponed the release of Wonder Woman 1984 to December.

Variety confirmed Friday that the Wonder Woman sequel will open in theaters Dec. 25 on Christmas Day, rather than Oct. 2 as scheduled.

The film is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman. Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen co-star.

"Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love," Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said. "We're very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays."

Jenkins voiced her love for Wonder Woman fans and said the cast and crew is eager for fans to see the movie.

"Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"

Deadline said Warner Bros. will still release its Dune adaptation Dec. 18.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled to open in December 2019 and was moved two more times before being delayed to Oct. 2 in June. Many theaters, including venues in major marketplaces like Los Angeles and New York City, remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.