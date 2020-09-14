Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks says she is "so excited" for the Dancing with the Stars Season 29 premiere.

The 46-year-old model and actress, who was named the new host of DWTS in July, and returning judge Bruno Tonioli teased the new season during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

"I am so excited. I'm also freaking out, because live TV? You don't know what the [expletive] is going to happen," Banks said via remote video.

The Season 29 premiere will air live from the DWTS set but won't feature a live audience due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tonioli said the series will instead show projected images on large panels.

"It's gonna be fantastic. The set will literally transform with every performance," Tonioli said.

"I'm going to need all of you at home tweeting, texting friends, creating that atmosphere and that energy in the country so I can feel it and give it right back to everybody through that TV lens," Banks added.

Banks said she will make her debut as host in a larger-than-life dress.

"It is a dress that would probably take, like, three people to carry it. It's a lot," she said. "I have not done my final practice in it to see how I'm going to walk down stairs and strut."

Banks said her job is to act as a "cheerleader" for the contestants. The Season 29 pros include Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, while Nelly, Carole Baskin and Johnny Weir are among the celebrity contestants.

"I am so excited for this season to start, because we have a cast that is amazing," Tonioli said. "The set looks superb. We have special effects that are going to blow your mind."

Season 29 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and former DWTS pro Derek Hough will serve as judges.