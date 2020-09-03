Daniel Craig as James Bond (R) and Lashana Lynch as Nomi in "No Time to Die." Photo courtesy of MGM

Daniel Craig as James Bond (L) and Ana de Armas as Paloma in "No Time to Die." Photo courtesy of MGM

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas team up in the newest trailer for upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Craig's Bond meets up with Armas' Paloma while on a mission, in the clip released on Thursday.

Advertisement

The pair quickly get into a gun fight and share a drink together. Paloma wields two guns and dropkicks an enemy.

Bond will also be working with new agent Nomi, portrayed by Lashana Lynch, and a returning Madeleine Swann, portrayed by Léa Seydoux. Agent 007 and his team will contend with Safin, a new villain brought to life by Rami Malek.

"We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier," Safin says.

No Time to Die, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, is coming to theaters on Nov. 20. Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes also star.

"In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology," reads the synopsis.