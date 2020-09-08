Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Hubie Halloween.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the comedy Tuesday featuring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen and Maya Rudolph.

One of the pictures shows Sandler's character, Hubie DuBois, wearing a sheet on his head and holding up a sign that reads "Ghost." Another photo depicts Hubie (Sandler) and Bowen's character, Violet Valentine, marveling at something off-camera.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill. Sandler co-wrote the film with Tim Herlihy and co-produced with Allen Covert. The movie co-stars Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider and Kenan Thompson.

Hubie Halloween follows Hubie, a community volunteer living in Salem, Mass. The character investigates an escaped criminal and mysterious disappearances on Halloween.

Sandler and Bowen previously co-starred in the 1996 film Happy Gilmore.

Hubie Halloween premieres Oct. 7.