Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving glimpse of the new film Rebecca.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Lily James as Mrs. de Winter, a young woman who marries Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a wealthy widower.

The preview shows the new Mrs. de Winter (James) fall for Maxim (Hammer) during a whirlwind romance. Maxim brings Mrs. de Winter home to his estate, Manderley, where she meets his housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Mrs. de Winter receives a cold reception from Mrs. Danvers and is haunted by the memory of Maxim's late wife, Rebecca. She begins to uncover secrets, even as she insists she doesn't "believe in ghosts."

Netflix also released a poster for the film Tuesday on Twitter.

Rebecca is based on the Daphne du Maurier novel of the same name, which Alfred Hitchcock previously adapted as a 1940 film. The new version is directed by Ben Wheatley.

Rebecca co-stars Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley and Ann Dowd. The movie premieres in select theaters and on Netflix on Oct. 21.

James is known for the films Cinderella and Baby Driver, while Hammer has starred in The Social Network, Birth of a Nation and Call Me By Your Name.