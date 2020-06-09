Alex Winter (R) and Ramsey Naito arrive for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keanu Reeves reprises his iconic role of Ted "Theodore" Logan in the new trailer for "Bill & Ted Face the Music." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer shows that the titular time travelers -- who are now in their 50s -- still haven't written the song they were prophesied to create to unite the universe.

Lifelong friends and notorious slackers Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are seen in the minute-long preview discussing whether they should travel in their magical phone booth to the future where they have already written the song, then bring it back to the present.

Along the way, they confront muscle-bound versions of themselves in prison.

"How'd you like our song?" the alternative Bill asks.

"It's a little on the dark side, you know, but it's cool," original Ted replies.

Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot helmed the film, which is slated to open in theaters Aug. 21. It follows 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.