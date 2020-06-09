Shameik Moore attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in Los Angeles in 2018. Filming has begun on a sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Animator Nick Kondo announced on Twitter that production has begun on the cartoon adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

"First day on the job!" Kondo tweeted Monday, along with the animated image of what looks like a grafitti-style arachnid and the date 2022, which is when the film is expected to open in theaters.

Joaquim Dos Santos is directing the project.

Most of the original film's voice cast, including Shameik Moore as the titular webslinger -- also known in this universe as Miles Morales -- is expected to return.

The movie is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which introduced the idea of different people stopping crimes as Spider-Man in different dimensions.

Most film and television productions have been shut down since March, as people were ordered to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has prompted many artists to work remotely or broadcast from their homes.