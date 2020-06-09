Logan Lerman starred in the big-screen adaptations of Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" fantasy novels. A Disney+ series is in the works. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Author Rick Riordan said he didn't like the film adaptations of his Percy Jackson fantasy novels based on their scripts, but he has high hopes for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Logan Lerman played the titular teen demigod in 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its 2013 sequel, Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

Advertisement

No casting has been announced for the TV version.

"To you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon," Riordan replied on Twitter Monday to someone who said fans of the Percy Jackson books hate the movies.

Riordan added: "Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."