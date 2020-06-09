Kelly Macdonald has joined the cast of the British police drama "Line of Duty" for Season 6. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- ITV Studios has announced it plans to distribute internationally Season 6 of Line of Duty, a British police drama starring Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar.

Kelly Macdonald joined the ensemble for the new episodes, playing Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson.

Advertisement

The show about the members of Anti-Corruption Unit 12 was created by Jed Mercurio, whose credits include Strike Back, Lady Chatterley's Lover and Bodyguard.

Production on the sixth season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when it will resume.

Quiver Entertainment has the international distribution rights to the first five seasons. Seasons 1 through 4 are streaming on Hulu.

"I'm so pleased that we can take the upcoming season of the hugely addictive and hotly anticipated Line of Duty series to market. It's a formidable show that has grown from strength to strength and really is 'must-see' drama. We are thrilled to represent another Jed Mercurio and World Productions masterpiece on the global stage," Ruth Berry, managing director of global distribution at ITV Studios, said in a press release Tuesday.