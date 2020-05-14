Emily Blunt arrives at the "A Quiet Place Part II" world premiere on March 8 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Netflix said it will release Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movie "Ball and Chain."

May 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday it will release Ball and Chain, a film based on Scott Lobdell's 1990s comic book of the same name.

It will star Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the leads in Disney's Jungle Cruise, which is scheduled to open in theaters in the summer of 2021.

Emily V. Gordon -- whose credits include The Big Sick and Little America -- is writing the screenplay for Ball and Chain, which is about "a troubled married couple that receive superpowers that only work when they are together," a Netflix press release said.

No director has been named yet.

Johnson is producing through his Seven Bucks Productions banner.

"One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale. Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we're excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I'm also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon's script to life," Johnson said in a statement.