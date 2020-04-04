Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" premiere in 2018 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Yifei Liu's movie "Mulan" will open in the United States on July 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Studios has announced new U.S. release dates for its upcoming slate of tent-pole movies.

The schedule was retooled after the coronavirus pandemic shut down cinemas around the world.

Disney's Mulan is set to open on July 24 and Jungle Cruise is moving to July 30, 2021.

Marvel Studios' Black Widow is set to premiere on Nov. 6, with The Eternals moving to Feb. 12.

Artemis Fowl will skip the theatrical route altogether and debut on the Disney+ streaming service at a date to be determined.

"With audiences largely unable to attend theaters in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+," Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing for Disney+, said in a statement Friday.

"Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It's great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+'s summer lineup."

Actor-producer Tom Cruise took to Twitter on Thursday to announce Paramount was delaying the release of his movie Top Gun: Maverick.

"I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," he tweeted.

Organizers of New York's Tribeca Film Festival, which was initially scheduled for this month, announced Friday that some of ts programming will be made available online.

"As human beings, we are navigating uncharted waters," Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement.

"While we cannot gather in person to lock arms, laugh, and cry, it's important for us to stay socially and spiritually connected. Tribeca is about resiliency, and we fiercely believe in the power of artists to bring us together. We were founded after the devastation of 9/11 and it's in our DNA to bring communities together through the arts."