May 13 (UPI) -- Disney announced Wednesday it will release the action movie The New Mutants in theaters on Aug. 28.

Josh Boone co-wrote and directed the X-Men spinoff, which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga as teenage superheroes-in-training.

The Marvel Comics adaptation had been scheduled for theatrical release in April, but the date was postponed when theaters shut down as social-distancing practices were enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed about 300,000 people worldwide.

New Mutants was filmed by 20th Century Fox in 2017, but the project was delayed several times even before the pandemic -- first because of Disney's acquisition of Fox, then by the subsequent re-shoots needed to satisfy the new owner.

Disney announced Wednesday that it would release the filmed version of the stage musical Hamilton on July 3 on its Disney+ streaming service. It originally had been slated to run in movie theaters next year.

The studio also released animated blockbusters Onward and Frozen 2 on Disney+ months earlier than planned. The company has been trying to provide entertainment for housebound families ordered to shelter in place during the pandemic.