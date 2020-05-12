Virginia Madsen attends the premiere of "Downsizing" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Crystal Reed arrives for the world premiere of "The Lone Ranger" in Anaheim in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The first two seasons of Paul Wesley's psychological thriller "Tell Me a Story" will soon air on The CW after debuting on CBS All Access. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Streaming service CBS All Access has canceled Tell Me a Story, but the first two seasons will soon air for the first time on its sister TV station The CW.

Created by Kevin Williamson, the anthology series re-imagined classic fairy tales as psychological thrillers.

Appearing on the show during the two seasons were Paul Wesley, James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Kim Cattrall, Carrie-Anne Moss, Odette Annable and Natalie Alyn Lind.

"The brilliant Kevin Williamson brought our favorite fairy tales to life in an anthology format that twisted and subverted the stories we all know into modern thrillers. It has been a privilege to work with such an elite and talented group of creative minds like Kevin, Aaron Kaplan and the team at Kapital Entertainment, as well as the amazing cast of Tell Me a Story, who did a phenomenal job personifying and reinventing beloved characters from these six fairy tales," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access, said in a statement Monday.

The CW Network also announced Monday it has picked up the one and only season of Swamp Thing, which was canceled last year after a short run on the DC Universe streaming service.

Crystal Reed plays Dr. Abby Arcane, who encounters a mysterious creature while investigating what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in Louisiana.

The series was based on the DC Comic characters and co-starred Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Henderson Wade, Derek Mears, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Jennifer Beals and Will Patton.

Premiere dates for Tell Me a Story and Swamp Thing will be announced later, the network said.