Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the teen romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Lana Condor as high school student Lara Jean Covey.

The preview shows Lara Jean (Condor) continue her romance with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). The pair are now officially dating, although Lara Jean isn't thrilled by Peter's lingering admirers.

Lara Jean and Peter's relationship is thrown off track after Lara Jean receives a letter from an old crush, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher). Lara Jean and John reunite, and Lara Jean is torn between John and Peter.

"I thought having a boyfriend meant the idea of other boys left your mind completely," Lara Jean says. "I didn't want to be thinking about what might have been, but I was."

"I thought I wanted happily ever after, but we're still at the beginning," she adds.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is a sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, released in August 2018. The movies are based on the Jenny Han novels To All the Boys I've Loved Before and P.S. I Still Love You.

Netflix released a first trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You in December that shows Lara Jean and Peter promising to never break each other's hearts. The company previously shared first-look photos of Lara Jean with Peter and with John.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is directed by Michael Fimognari and co-stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler and Holland Taylor. The movie premieres Feb. 12 on Netflix.