Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Jesse Tyler Ferguson is going to be a dad.

The 44-year-old actor announced on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that he's expecting his first child with his husband, Justin Mikita.

Ferguson appeared on the show alongside actor Charlie Hunnam, who turns 40 in April. Ferguson said turning 40 was a big deal for him.

"Like you said, it's when you finally become an adult, I feel like," Ferguson told Hunnam. "Like, I need to start getting serious about things."

Ferguson then shared his baby news, jokingly asking to keep it between himself, Hunnam, host James Corden and the audience.

"I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband," Ferguson said. "Shh, but don't tell anyone."

"No, but I'm very excited," he added. "But it feels like -- I'm 44 now. I'm like, 'Let's get this show going!' I mean, it's already tick tock."

When asked by Corden if he's expecting a baby boy or a baby girl, Ferguson said he's having a "human."

Ferguson and Mikita married in New York in July 2013. Ferguson shared a sweet photo with Mikita Wednesday from what appears to be the couple's recent trip to Puerto Rico.

"boat buds 4 lyfe (even tho I get sea sick)," he captioned the post.

Ferguson and Mikita celebrated the new year in Puerto Rico in December.

"Bringing in the last days of the decade in Puerto Rico with the guy I started dating at the beginning of it! [Love] you @justinmikita," Ferguson wrote Dec. 30 on Instagram.

Ferguson plays Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC series Modern Family. The series co-stars Eric Stonestreet, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, and is in the midst of an 11th and final season.

On The Late Late Show, Ferguson confirmed he has three episodes left to film of Modern Family.

"It's incredibly sad," the actor said. "It's something I've been doing for 11 years. It's like first through eleventh grade when I was a kid. It's a lifetime; now it's flown by."

"We'll never have a job this good," he added.