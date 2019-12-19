Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

The streaming service released a first trailer Thursday for the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel featuring Lana Condor as high school student Lara Jean Covey.

The preview shows Lara Jean (Covey) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) continue their romance following the events of the first movie. The couple light lanterns together, visit a carnival and promise to never break each other's hearts.

The trailer ends with Lara Jean reuniting with John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), an old crush, hinting at a love triangle to come.

Netflix had previously teased the love triangle in first look photos showing Lara Jean with both Peter and John.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name and premiered on Netflix in 2018. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You adapts Han's book P.S. I Still Love You.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is directed by Michael Fimognari and co-stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart and Ross Butler. The movie debuts Feb. 12.