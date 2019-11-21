'Emma': Anya Taylor-Joy is Jane Austen heroine in teaser trailer

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a first glimpse of Anya Taylor-Joy in Emma.

The studio released a teaser trailer for the film Thursday featuring Taylor-Joy, 23, as the titular character, Emma Woodhouse.

Johnny Flynn co-stars as George Knightley, with Bill Nighy as Mr. Woodhouse, Miranda Hart as Miss Bates, Mia Goth as Harriet Smith, Josh O'Connor as Mr. Elton and Callum Turner as Frank Churchill.

Emma is based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1996 film starring Gwyneth Paltrow. The movie follows Emma (Taylor-Joy), a "handsome, clever, and rich" young woman who attempts to play matchmaker.

Taylor-Joy is known for her roles in dark films, such as The Witch, Split and Thoroughbreds. She said in an interview with IndieWire in September that she is drawn to characters, rather than genres or tones.

"It's a weird sort of magic feeling when I read a script and I hear the character's voice," the actress said. "If I hear her voice instantly and I already start sitting like the person, I'm just like, 'Okay, this person belongs to me, and I belong to them.'"

Emma is directed by Autumn de Wilde and opens in theaters Feb. 21.