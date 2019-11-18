Idris Elba to headline Netflix western 'The Harder They Fall'

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Luther and Avengers: Infinity War star Idris Elba has signed on to lead the cast of the western movie The Harder They Fall, Netflix announced Monday.

"The all-black western is the story of when outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge," the streaming service said in a press release.

Singer-songwriter, producer and director Jeymes Samuel -- who is known professionally as The Bullitts -- wrote and will helm the film. He will also produce it alongside music mogul Jay-Z.

Majors is known for his roles in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, White Boy Rick and Hostiles.