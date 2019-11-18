Will Smith, Tom Holland save the world in new 'Spies in Disguise' trailer

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Will Smith and Tom Holland must work together in order to save the world in the latest trailer for upcoming animated film, Spies in Disguise.

The clip, released on Monday, features Smith voicing super spy Lance Sterling who is transformed into a pigeon by scientist Walter Beckett (Holland.)

Lance must then rely on the accident prone Walter in order to stop an evil villain from realizing his plan.

Lance is also featured driving his car as a pigeon by using his feet and being unable to take down a large opponent due to being a bird.

The trailer features the new single "Then There Were Two" by Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak that will be featured on the Spies in Disguise soundtrack.

Spies in Disguise, from directors Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, is set to arrive theaters on Dec. 25. Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka also provide voices.