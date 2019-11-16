Filming begins on Roald Dahl biopic with Hugh Bonneville

Actor Hugh Bonneville is playing children's author Roald Dahl in a film that started production this week in Surrey, England. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Filming began this week in Surrey, England, on an untitled Roald Dahl biopic starring Downton Abbey icon Hugh Bonneville and Bodyguard actress Keeley Hawes.

Bonneville is playing the beloved children's book author and Hawes plays his film star wife, Patricia Neal.

John Hay -- whose credits include Lost Christmas and There's Only One Jimmy Grimble -- co-wrote the film and is directing it.

"Roald Dahl and Patricia Neal seemingly had it all until an unimaginable event threatened to tear their family apart. I am so pleased we have attracted two award-winning talents in Hugh and Keeley to play these iconic roles," Hay said in a press release.

No release date has been announced yet.

Dahl died in 1990 at age 74. His books include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, The Witches, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The BFG.

Neal appeared in the films The Day the Earth Stood Still and Breakfast at Tiffany's. She died in 2010 at age 84.

The couple divorced in 1983 after 30 years of marriage.