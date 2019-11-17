'Ford v Ferrari' tops the North American box office with $31M

Cast member Jon Bernthal attends the premiere of "Ford v Ferrari" in Los Angeles on November 4. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Josh Lucas attends the premiere of "Ford v Ferrari" in Los Angeles on November 4. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Christian Bale and Matt Damon attend the premiere of "Ford v Ferrari" in Los Angeles on November 4. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Christian Bale-Matt Damon racing drama Ford v Ferrari is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $31 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Midway with $8.8 million, followed by Charlie's Angels at No. 3 with $8.6 million, Playing with Fire at No. 4 at No. $8.55 million and Last Christmas at No. 5 with $6.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Doctor Sleep at No. 6 with $6.2 million, The Good Liar at No. 7 with $5.7 million, Joker at No. 8 with $5.6 million, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at No. 9 with $5.2 million and Harriet at No. 10 with $4.8 million.