Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Julie Andrews has nothing but praise for Mary Poppins Returns.

The 84-year-old actress discussed the film while appearing with Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Andrews played Mary Poppins in the original 1964 film Mary Poppins, while Emily Blunt portrayed the character in Mary Poppins Returns, a 2018 sequel.

"I loved it," Andrews said of the new movie. "Look, the first film was made over 50 years ago, 60 years ago. I think it's about time that a second one was allowed."

Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns are both based on the P.L. Travers book series.

"This had nothing to do with the first one," Andrews added of the sequel. "It wasn't as if they were repeating the first story. They had umpteen P.L. Travers books of Mary Poppins in the vault, so they had to make a new one."

Goldberg was less enthusiastic about the film, explaining it took her "a minute" to adjust to someone other than Andrews in the iconic role.

"The little ones can watch both of them and have that and evolve it into that, because in another 30 years there will be another one," Goldberg said of younger audiences.

"There will. I hope," Andrews added.

Blunt previously told Entertainment Weekly that Andrews approved of her casting in a conversation with Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall.

"I felt like I wanted to cry," Blunt said of her reaction. "It was lovely to get her stamp of approval. That took the edge off it, for sure."

Marshall told The Sun in January that another Mary Poppins movie is in "early stages."

"I will say right now that there were eight books, so there's a lot of great material still to mine," the director said.