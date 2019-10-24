Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas says his dad, screen legend Kirk Douglas, loves to use FaceTime.

Douglas, 75, shared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon how Kirk Douglas, 102, enjoys FaceTime calls with their family.

"He's going to be 103 in December," Douglas said of his father. "He's incredible. He doesn't get around a whole lot but his mind's all there, so I got him an iPad and I got him FaceTime."

Douglas said his dad, who lives on the west coast, has a habit of calling him and his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, when it's late on the east coast.

"Loves it. It's fantastic. The only problem is that we're three hours difference -- I'm east coast here, he's there," the star said. "We're relatively early to bed. We tried to explain to him that it's after 10 o'clock, 7 o'clock your time."

"He loves it. So I'll say, 'Hey, dad. How are ya?' 'Fine. Where's your wife?' 'Here's Catherine.' 'Hi, honey!' He's still flirting," he added with a laugh.

Douglas celebrated his 75th birthday in September and said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this month that he's "feeling good."

"Having a younger bride makes me feel good on one side," he said, referencing Zeta-Jones, who is 25 years his junior. "I've got the old man over here on the other side who still has a full head of hair."

Douglas stars in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, which will premiere a second season Friday.