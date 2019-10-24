Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2019

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch The Irishman, a new Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro, an adaptation of American Son starring Kerry Washington, and The Crown Season 3 in November.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in November:
Nov. 1
American Son (Netflix TV Event)
Atypical Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Drive (Netflix Original)
Fire in Paradise (Netflix Original)
Hache (Netflix Original)
Hello Ninja (Netflix Original)
Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Original)
The King (Netflix Original)
The Man without Gravity (Netflix Original)
Queer Eye: We're in Japan! (Netflix Original)
True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Original)
We Are the Wave (Netflix Original)
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded
Orphans Season 2
Paid in Full
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Deep Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
Nov. 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door (Netflix Original)
District 9
Nov. 5
The End of the F***ing World Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix Original)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Tune in for Love (Netflix Original)
Undercover Brother 2
Nov. 6
Burning Cane
Scams (Netflix Original)
Shadow
Nov. 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Nov. 8
Busted Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Netflix Original)
Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix Original)
Let It Snow (Netflix Original)
Paradise Beach (Netflix Original)
Wild District Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 9
Little Things Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 5 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 12
Harvey Girls Forever! Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago (Netflix Original)
Nov. 14
The Stranded (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
Avlu Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Club (Netflix Original)
Earthquake Bird (Netflix Original)
Go!: The Unforgettable Party (Netflix Original)
House Arrest (Netflix Original)
I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix Original)
Klaus (Netflix Original)
Llama Llama Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Toys That Made Us Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 16
Suffragette
Nov. 17
The Crown Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 19
Iliza: Unveiled (Netflix Original)
No hay tiempo para la verguenza (Netflix Original)
Nov. 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix Original)
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Netflix Original)
Nov. 21
The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Original)
Mortel (Netflix Original)
Nov. 22
Dino Girl Gauko (Netflix Original)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix Original)
The Dragon Prince Season 3 (Netflix Original)
High Seas Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Meet the Adebanjos Seasons 1-3
Mon frère (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Netflix Original)
Nobody's Looking (Netflix Original)
Singapore Social (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 23
End of Watch
Nov. 24
Shot Caller
Nov. 25
Dirty John Season 1
Nov. 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters Save Christmas (Netflix Original)
True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Original)
Nov. 27
Broken (Netflix Original)
The Irishman (Netflix Original)
Nov. 28
Holiday Rush (Netflix Original)
John Crist: I Ain't Prayin for That (Netflix Original)
Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix Original)
Mytho (Netflix Original)
Nov. 29
Atlantics (Netflix Original)
Chip and Potato Season 2 (Netflix Original)
I Lost My Body (Netflix Original)
La Reina del Sur Season 2
The Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)
Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix Original)
Coming in November:
Levius (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in November:
I Hate Talking About Myself with Christina Milian
I'm Obsessed with This Dives into Between Two Ferns
There's Something About Dolemite
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in November:
Nov. 1
42
300
A Dog's Life
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Chasing Liberty
Gran Torino
Groundhog Day
Little Women
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
Road House
Romeo is Bleeding
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Sex and the City: The Movie
Stardust
Stitches
Taking Lives
The American
The Bank Job
The Bishop's Wife
The House Bunny
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Sixth Sense
Nov. 2
Last Tango in Halifax Seasons 1-3
Nov. 3
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby Season 1
Nov. 5
Blue Bloods Seasons 1-8
Nov. 15
Continuum Seasons 1-4
Nov. 16
Mamma Mia!
Nov. 22
Nikita Seasons 1-4
Nov. 23
The Red Road Seasons 1-2
Nov. 25
Boyhood
Nov. 29
Coco
Nov. 30
Life Unexpected Seasons 1-2