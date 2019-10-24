Netflix: What's coming and going in November 2019

"The Irishman," a new film starring Robert De Niro (R), is coming to Netflix in November. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch The Irishman, a new Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro, an adaptation of American Son starring Kerry Washington, and The Crown Season 3 in November.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in November:

Nov. 1

American Son (Netflix TV Event)

Atypical Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Drive (Netflix Original)

Fire in Paradise (Netflix Original)

Hache (Netflix Original)

Hello Ninja (Netflix Original)

Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Original)

The King (Netflix Original)

The Man without Gravity (Netflix Original)

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! (Netflix Original)

True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Original)

We Are the Wave (Netflix Original)

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded

Orphans Season 2

Paid in Full

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Nov. 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door (Netflix Original)

District 9

Nov. 5

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Tune in for Love (Netflix Original)

Undercover Brother 2

Nov. 6

Burning Cane

Scams (Netflix Original)

Shadow

Nov. 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Nov. 8

Busted Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Netflix Original)

Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix Original)

Let It Snow (Netflix Original)

Paradise Beach (Netflix Original)

Wild District Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 9

Little Things Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 5 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 12

Harvey Girls Forever! Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago (Netflix Original)

Nov. 14

The Stranded (Netflix Original)

Nov. 15

Avlu Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Club (Netflix Original)

Earthquake Bird (Netflix Original)

Go!: The Unforgettable Party (Netflix Original)

House Arrest (Netflix Original)

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix Original)

Klaus (Netflix Original)

Llama Llama Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Toys That Made Us Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 16

Suffragette

Nov. 17

The Crown Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 19

Iliza: Unveiled (Netflix Original)

No hay tiempo para la verguenza (Netflix Original)

Nov. 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix Original)

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Netflix Original)

Nov. 21

The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Original)

Mortel (Netflix Original)

Nov. 22

Dino Girl Gauko (Netflix Original)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix Original)

The Dragon Prince Season 3 (Netflix Original)

High Seas Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Meet the Adebanjos Seasons 1-3

Mon frère (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Netflix Original)

Nobody's Looking (Netflix Original)

Singapore Social (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 23

End of Watch

Nov. 24

Shot Caller

Nov. 25

Dirty John Season 1

Nov. 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (Netflix Original)

True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Original)

Nov. 27

Broken (Netflix Original)

The Irishman (Netflix Original)

Nov. 28

Holiday Rush (Netflix Original)

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin for That (Netflix Original)

Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix Original)

Mytho (Netflix Original)

Nov. 29

Atlantics (Netflix Original)

Chip and Potato Season 2 (Netflix Original)

I Lost My Body (Netflix Original)

La Reina del Sur Season 2

The Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix Original)

Coming in November:

Levius (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in November:

I Hate Talking About Myself with Christina Milian

I'm Obsessed with This Dives into Between Two Ferns

There's Something About Dolemite

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in November:

Nov. 1

42

300

A Dog's Life

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop's Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Nov. 2

Last Tango in Halifax Seasons 1-3

Nov. 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby Season 1

Nov. 5

Blue Bloods Seasons 1-8

Nov. 15

Continuum Seasons 1-4

Nov. 16

Mamma Mia!

Nov. 22

Nikita Seasons 1-4

Nov. 23

The Red Road Seasons 1-2

Nov. 25

Boyhood

Nov. 29

Coco

Nov. 30

Life Unexpected Seasons 1-2