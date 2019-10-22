'Let It Snow': Kiernan Shipka, Mitchell Hope flirt in first trailer

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new Christmas romantic comedy film Let It Snow.

The streaming site released a trailer Tuesday featuring Kiernan Shipka, Mitchell Hope, Shameik Moore, Isabela Moner, Liv Hewson, Odeya Rush and Jacob Batalon.

The preview shows Hope's character attempt to woo his childhood friend (Shipka), Moore's character befriend a new student (Moner), and Hewson's character share her crush on a female friend (Rush).

Let It Snow is based on the Maureen Johnson, John Green and Lauren Myracle book Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances. The movie follows three budding romances on the day of a Christmas Eve party.

"All it takes is one day to change it all," the trailer reads.

Let It Snow premieres Nov. 8. Shipka is known for playing Sabrina Spellman on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was renewed in December 2018 for a second, two-part season.