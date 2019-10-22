Oct. 22 (UPI) -- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will feature television personality and LGBT activist Jacob Tobia in Season 4.

Netflix announced in a tweet Monday that Tobia, 28, will voice the character Double Trouble in the animated series.

"Prepare for Trouble! @jacobtobia is here to announce that they're joining the new season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power as the shape shifting mercenary Double Trouble! @DreamWorksSheRa," the post reads.

Tobia shared more details about Double Trouble in an accompanying video.

"I play a character called Double Trouble who is a non-binary, shape-shifting mercenary, so functionally, I'm playing myself," the star said.

"Having non-binary representation in animated shows for young folks is just so vital because young people today are already understanding that gender is diverse and a broad spectrum from a super early age," they added. "So it's about time that the shows that we're making for young people reflect the world as they understand it."

Tobia celebrated their casting in a tweet Monday.

"Ever since I was a child, I've dreamed of playing a nonbinary, shapeshifting goblin-elf-princess and now I can say I've done it! So much love for my @DreamWorksSheRa family," they wrote. "Thrilled to be bringing a lead nonbinary character to life with y'all!"

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a series reboot of the 1985 film of the same name. The show premiered on Netflix in November 2018, and features the voices of Aimee Carrero as She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara as Glimmer, AJ Michalka as Catra and Marcus Scribner as Bow.