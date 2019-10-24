Selena Gomez releases 'Look at Her Now' music video

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old singer shared a video Wednesday for the empowering new song "Look at Me Now."

The video shows Gomez dancing with several backup dancers as she reflects on a past relationship where her partner cheated.

"They fell in love one summer / A little too wild for each other / Shiny 'til it wasn't / Feels good 'til it doesn't / It was her first real lover / His too 'til he had another," she sings.

Gomez also sings about becoming stronger after the relationship ended.

"Of course she was sad / But now she's glad she dodged a bullet / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go," she sings.

Gomez announced the video and thanked fans in a tweet Wednesday.

"And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you. Y'all have been through it all with me and I think you for pushing me to be the best," she wrote.

Gomez had shared a similar message in her new song "Lose You to Love Me," released this week. Fans have speculated that both songs are about Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who is now married to model Hailey Baldwin.