Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Demi Moore drank a mayo, cheese curd and soy sauce smoothie during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show starring James Corden.

The 56-year-old actress answered and dodged questions in a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on the CBS late-night show.

During her first question, Moore avoided eating a thousand-year-egg by naming Parasite 3D as the worst movie she's appeared in. Moore played Patricia Welles in the 1982 film.

Later on, Moore drank a mayo, cheese curd and soy sauce smoothie rather than choose among her Now and Then co-stars Rita Wilson, Rosie O'Donnell and Melanie Griffith. Moore was asked to name which co-star she would leave behind if she came upon them stranded on a road.

"I don't like having to choose and I don't like people feeling left out," she said before taking a sip of the smoothie.

As her last question, Moore was asked to name one male co-star who she didn't think deserved to be paid more than her. Moore initially named her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis, but ended taking a sip of a hot sauce shooter.

"I can't say that he didn't deserve it," she said.

Moore released her tell-all memoir, Inside Out, in September. She said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that month that the book explores "love and loss," including her marriages to Willis and Ashton Kutcher.