Robert Downey Jr. smiles, travels with animals in 'Dolittle' trailer

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released its first trailer for Dolittle, its family movie starring Robert Downey Jr. as a doctor with the ability to speak with animals.

Set to the song "What a Wonderful World," the 2-minute preview shows Iron Man and Avengers alum Downey as the happy-seeming title character, traveling the world and communicating with creatures great and small.

The live action-cartoon hybrid was inspired by the 1920s children's books by Hugh Lofting, and co-stars Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent and Michael Sheen.

Lending their voices to animated animal characters in the movie are Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Rami Malek, Marion Cotillard, Craig Robinson and Carmen Ejogo.

Written and directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle is set for theatrical release on Jan. 17.

Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy played Dolittle in previous film incarnations.