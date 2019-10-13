'Joker' tops the North American box office with $55M

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Joker -- the psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $55 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is The Addams Family with $30.3 million, followed by Gemini Man at No. 3 with $20.5 million, Abominable at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Downton Abbey at No. 5 with $4.9 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Hustlers at No. 6 with $3.9 million, Judy at No. 7 with $3.3 million, It: Chapter Two at No. 8 with $3.22 million, Jexi at No. 9 with $3.1 million and Ad Astra at No. 10 with $2 million.