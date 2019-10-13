'Joker' tops the North American box office with $55M

Cast members Glenn Fleshler, Josh Pais, Brett Cullen, Frances Conroy, Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill and Marc Maron attend the premiere of "Joker" in Los Angeles on September 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Joker -- the psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $55 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Addams Family with $30.3 million, followed by Gemini Man at No. 3 with $20.5 million, Abominable at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Downton Abbey at No. 5 with $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Hustlers at No. 6 with $3.9 million, Judy at No. 7 with $3.3 million, It: Chapter Two at No. 8 with $3.22 million, Jexi at No. 9 with $3.1 million and Ad Astra at No. 10 with $2 million.