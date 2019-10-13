'SNL' sketch mashes up 'Joker' and 'Sesame Street'

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actor David Harbour starred as a disgruntled trash collector in Grouch, the Saturday Night Live parody of Joker.

Harbour was the guest host of SNL this weekend.

Grouch was a pre-taped, 3-minute segment that saw Harbour putting green paint on his face and climbing into a metal garbage can, as a nod to the Oscar the Grouch Muppet from the children's program, Sesame Street.

"If everyone calls you trash and everyone treats you like trash, why don't you just become trash?" Harbour wonders aloud.

Harbour is also seen riding in a garbage truck through a dirty, crime-filled city, while people dressed to resemble Sesame Street characters like Bert, Ernie, Big Bird, Snuffy, Prairie Dawn and Elmo break the law, commit acts of debauchery or fall victim to violence.

"From the studio that brought you Joker and the twisted minds at Sesame Workshop comes the next gritty antihero origins story," an announcer says. "The beloved residents of Sesame Street like you've never seen them before."