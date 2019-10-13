Lin-Manuel Miranda, Woody Harrelson appear in 'SNL' town hall parody

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zombieland star Woody Harrelson and Pose lead Billy Porter appeared in this weekend's Saturday Night Live parody of CNN's Equality in America Town Hall spotlighting LGBTQ issues.

Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat) hosted the NBC program and Porter played himself, introducing the Democrat presidential candidates as they took the stage.

Miranda debuted as Julian Castro, while Harrelson reprised his role as Joe Biden.

"I want to apologize for not being gay," Castro said. "I promise to do better in the future. However, I am Latino, which we should all agree is something. Look, I'm young. I'm diverse. I am Latinobama. Let's get that hashtag going: Latinobama!"

Biden then arrived and was promptly told by Cooper that he was standing "too close" to him.

Taking an audience question about how he could defend his past support of the "don't ask, don't tell" military policy, Biden replied, "I'm glad you asked that question and let me answer you by telling you a false memory."

After he told his story about seeing two "well-dressed men" kissing when he was a child in Delaware, he asked Cooper, "Ever been kissed by a V.P. before?" Biden then kissed Cooper on the lips.

Chris Redd played Cory Booker, Kate McKinnon portrayed Elizabeth Warren and Colin Jost played Pete Buttigieg.