Ardal O'Hanlon is leaving 'Death in Paradise' after four seasons

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Irish actor Ardal O'Hanlon is leaving the BBC's detective drama, Death in Paradise, after four seasons.

"I've spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney (solving over 20 murder cases in my time there!) It's been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world. However, it's time to move on and explore other opportunities -- preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I'm confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack's successor!" O'Hanlon said in a press release.

O'Hanlon will exit the show in the upcoming, ninth season, which is set to debut in January. How and why he departs will be kept under wraps until then.

His replacement has not been announced yet.

The police procedural -- which is set on a fictional Caribbean island -- has already been renewed for a 10th season.

O'Hanlon, 53, is also known for his roles in the sitcoms Father Ted and My Hero.