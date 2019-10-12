'High School Musical' series to premiere on ABC, Disney Channel Freeform

Actor Joshua Bassett's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will debut on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform before moving to Disney+. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform are set to air the first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Nov. 8.

The show's subsequent episodes will be available only on the Disney+ streaming service, which is slated to go live Nov. 12.

The series follows "a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original High School Musical movie was filmed," a press release said.

"Through the course of 10 episodes, these characters count down from auditions to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theater can provide."

The cast includes Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé and Julia Lester.