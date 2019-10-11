Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt explore the Amazon in the new trailer for Disney's upcoming action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise.

The clip, released on Friday, features Blunt as a determined explorer who wishes to find a legendary tree hidden in the amazon which possess healing powers.

Blunt enlists the help of a charismatic riverboat captain portrayed by Johnson to help take her on the voyage.

The duo encounter raging waters and mythical enemies while on their journey.

"If you believe in legends, you should believe in curses too," Johnson says to Blunt. "You're going to beg me to turn back."

Jungle Cruise, inspired by the classic Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme park ride of the same name, is set to arrive in theaters on July 24, 2020.

Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti also star with Jaume Collet-Serra serving as director.