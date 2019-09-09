Kristen Stewart to be honored at Zurich Film Festival

Kristen Stewart attends a photo call for "Seberg" at the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 30. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Stewart will receive the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film festival. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart is set to be honored at the 15th annual Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland with the Golden Eye Award.

The Zurich Film Festival runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.

The actress will be on hand to present her new film Seberg from director Benedict Andrews that stars Stewart as late Hollywood star Jean Seberg.

"Although she could have been involved in blockbuster movies after the Twilight series, Stewart has consistently opted for artistically engaged indie films by writers such as Walter Salles, Oliver Assayas and Ang Lee," Zurich Film Festival co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri said in a statement.

"She succeeded the difficult balancing act between mainstream and arthouse in an exemplary way. With her fearless portrayal of Jean Seberg she once again proves to be one of the most versatile actresses of our generation," they continued.

Stewart is also known for staring in Panic Room, Snow White and the Huntsman, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk and Adventureland. She will next be seen in a new reboot of Charlie's Angels on Nov. 15 and in thriller Underwater which will be released on Jan. 10.

Filmmaker Oliver Stone will serve as the jury president of the international competition at the festival. Stone will also be presenting his 2017 documentary series The Putin Interviews and his 1991 feature The Doors.