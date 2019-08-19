Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart leads a deep sea crew working 5,000 miles away from land and seven miles deep, where they scrape the ocean floor and unleash something unknown in Underwater.

20th Century Fox released a new trailer for the thriller Monday, featuring cast members Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassell, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudo Athie and Jessica Henwick. Once the vessel crashes, Cassell's character asks, "On a scale from one to 10, how bad's my rig?"

It seems like water leakages are the least of this crew's trouble as creatures attack crew members in diving suits and threaten to break into the corridors. The trailer is already drawing natural comparisons to James Cameron's The Abyss and Aliens online.

"The film follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory," reads the official synopsis. William Eubank directs. His Sundance hit The Signal showed Eubank can create sci-fi mystery and terror on a small budget. With the resources at Fox at his disposal, Underwater should unleash his skills.

Stewart rocks a new look with a blonde buzz cut befitting a capable underwater professional who doesn't have time to do her hair, or knows it will always be wet. She does have time to dye it though.

Underwater opens January 10, 2020 so will be one of the first thrillers of the new year.