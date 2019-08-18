'Good Boys' tops the North American box office with $21M

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The R-rated comedy Good Boys is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $21 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw with $14.1 million, followed by The Lion King at No. 3 with $11.9 million, The Angry Birds Movie 2 at No. 4 with $10.5 million and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark at No. 5 with $10 million.

Rounding out the top tier are 47 Meters Down: Uncaged at No. 6 with $9 million, Dora and the Lost City of Gold at No. 7 with $8.5 million, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at No. 8 with $7.6 million, Blinded by the Light at No. 9 with $4.5 million and The Art of Racing in the Rain at No. 10 with $4.4 million.