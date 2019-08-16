Aug. 16 (UPI) -- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, a sequel to the teen romance film To All the Boys I've Loved Before, will premiere on Netflix in February.

The streaming service shared a release date, Feb. 12, for the movie Thursday on Twitter and confirmed plans for a third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean.

The To All the Boys movies are based on Jenny Han's series of young adult novels and star Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The first film premiered on Netflix in August 2018.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will feature a love triangle between Lara Jean Covey (Condor), Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) and a new character, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

"It's upsetting to me because I'm like, Lara Jean and Peter should be together forever!" Condor told The Hollywood Reporter in January. "I think Noah is really excited because he wants more drama and conflict. I guess, so do I.

"Here's the thing, I love Lara Jean and Peter together. I think Lara Jean challenges Peter and makes him a better person and the same way around," she added.

Centineo confirmed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April that he and Condor made a real-life pact not to date. Condor initially told host Jimmy Fallon about the pact in January.