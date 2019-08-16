Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza has signed on to star in Hope, a Netflix comedy film directed by Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami.
Van Beek and Sami previously wrote, helmed and starred in the movie, The Breaker Upperers.
Plaza is known for her roles in Parks and Recreation, Legion and Child's Play.
A press release from the streaming service described Hope as a "passion project" for writers Karen McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, but no plot details were released.
The scribes previously worked together on The House Bunny, Legally Blonde, The Ugly Truth, 10 Things I Hate About You and She's the Man.