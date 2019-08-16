Actress Aubrey Plaza attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica on June 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Aubrey Plaza is set to star in the Netflix comedy, "Hope." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza has signed on to star in Hope, a Netflix comedy film directed by Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami.

Van Beek and Sami previously wrote, helmed and starred in the movie, The Breaker Upperers.

Plaza is known for her roles in Parks and Recreation, Legion and Child's Play.

A press release from the streaming service described Hope as a "passion project" for writers Karen McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, but no plot details were released.

The scribes previously worked together on The House Bunny, Legally Blonde, The Ugly Truth, 10 Things I Hate About You and She's the Man.