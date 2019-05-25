Actor Jason Priestley arrives for the 38th International Emmy Awards in New York on November 22, 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Actress Julie Benz attends the Clinton Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on October 14, 2011. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Actress Annalise Basso will be seen in Lifetime's five-movie series based on V.C. Andrews' novels. The first film "Heaven" is to debut on July 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Lifetime has announced its V.C. Andrews Movie Series Event will begin with the first installment Heaven on July 27.

Dark Angel is slated to air on Aug. 3, Fallen Hearts on Aug. 10, Gates of Paradise on Aug. 17 and Web of Dreams on Aug. 24.

The stories follow the trials and tribulations of several generations of the wealthy, beautiful and troubled Casteel family.

The cast across the five films includes Annalise Basso, Julie Benz, Kelly Rutherford, Daphne Zuniga, Jennifer LaPorte and Jason Priestley.

The project was first announced in February.