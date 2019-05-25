May 25 (UPI) -- Lifetime has announced its V.C. Andrews Movie Series Event will begin with the first installment Heaven on July 27.
Dark Angel is slated to air on Aug. 3, Fallen Hearts on Aug. 10, Gates of Paradise on Aug. 17 and Web of Dreams on Aug. 24.
The stories follow the trials and tribulations of several generations of the wealthy, beautiful and troubled Casteel family.
The cast across the five films includes Annalise Basso, Julie Benz, Kelly Rutherford, Daphne Zuniga, Jennifer LaPorte and Jason Priestley.
The project was first announced in February.