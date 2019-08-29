Oliver Stone speaks after receiving the Sorel Etrog Lifetime Achievement Award on June 2014. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Director Oliver Stone has been selected to be the jury president at the 2019 Zurich Film Festival. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Oliver Stone will serve as the jury president of the international competition at the 15th annual Zurich Film Festival.

The festival will take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Stone will also be presenting his 2017 Showtime documentary series The Putin Interviews and his 1991 feature The Doors about the 1960s rock band and its singer Jim Morrison.

Fellow filmmakers Ciro Guerra, Laura Bispuri, actor Sebastian Koch and producer Tiziana Soudani will join Stone on the international competition jury.

Documentary producer Simon Chinn is heading the festival's documentary film competition with producer Thomas Kufus heading the Focus Competition.

Stone has a history with the Zurich Film Festival, having previously presented his films Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Savages and Snowden at the event.

"Stone has been a friend of our festival for 12 years now," festival co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri said in a statement. "He has also been an invaluable advocate for the Zurich Film Festival in Los Angeles. We are doubly thrilled that he is doing us the honor of returning for our last year as its operations directors."