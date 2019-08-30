Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The documentary Oliver Sacks: His Own Life premieres this weekend at the Telluride Film Festival. Viewers not attending the Colorado film festival can see Sacks speak in a new clip from the film released on Friday.

In the minute-long clip, Sacks speaks about his passion for the periodic table of elements.

"The love chemistry and the periodic table was an absolutely constant with me from an early age," Sacks said. "I love the elements since I was 10 or 11. I have a period table bedspread on my bed. I have shopping bags with periodic tables. I have many periodic tables T-shirts and I have some periodic table socks."

Sacks was a foremost neurologist. His book Awakenings was adapted into a 1990 film in which Robin Williams played a doctor based on Sacks. In 2015, Sacks was diagnosed with a metastasized tumor in his liver. He sat for 80 hours of interviews about his life and work, according to the synopsis for the documentary.

Ric Burns directed Oliver Sacks: His Own Life and also interviewed dozens of friends, family members, colleagues and patients Sacks treated. Leigh Howell, Bonnie Lafave and Kathryn Clinard produced Oliver Sacks: His Own Life. Vulcan Productions, Steeplechase Films, American Masters Pictures, Motto Pictures, Passion Pictures and Tangled Bank Studios present Oliver Sacks: His Own Life.

After Telluride, Oliver Sacks: His Own Life will have its New York premiere at the New York Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 27 - Oct. 13.