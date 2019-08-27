TCM announces 2020 Classic Movie Festival dates, theme

The TCM Classic Movie Festival returns to Hollywood in April 2020. Ted Turner (center), his granddaughter Laura Elizabeth Seydel (R) and Mimi Bean arrive for the 10th annual TCM Classic Film Festival opening night screening of "When Harry Met Sally" in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Turner Classic Movies announced the dates of their 2020 Classic Film Festival, its theme and location on Tuesday. The TCM Classic Film Festival will return to Hollywood, Calif., for its 11th annual film festival, April 16 - 19, 2020.

Next year's theme is Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film. TCM's press release promises myths, magical creatures, ghostly encounters and time travel as the subjects of the films it will program.

The Turner Classic Movies channel specializes in presenting historic films uncut and commercial free. Hosts such as Ben Mankiewicz, Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and Eddie Muller introduce films to provide modern viewers with context. TCM still wants cinephiles to see classics on the big screen, so they launched the Classic Movie Festival in 2010.

Previous festivals have screened films The Bachelor and the Bobbysoxer, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Throne of Blood, Animal House, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Red River, The Graduate, Bonnie and Clyde and more. Previous celebrity attendees have included Robert Redford, Mel Brooks, Angie Dickinson, Robert Benton, Eva Marie Saint, Sidney Poitier and more.

2020 TCM Classic Film Festival passes go on sale in November. Four levels of passes sell for $349, $749, $999 and $2,449.