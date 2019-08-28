BFI London Film Fest announces 10 films in 2019 competition

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The BFI London Film Festival announced the 10 films in competition at its 2019 festival on Wednesday. The BFI London Film Festival takes place between Oct. 2 to 13 with the winner announced Oct. 12. BFI will announce the full festival program on Aug. 29.

The 10 films in competition are Fanny Lye Deliver'd, Honey Boy, La Llorona, Lingua Franca, Moffie, Monos, The Other Lamb, The Perfect Candidate, Rose Plays Julie and Saint Maud. Six of the films have female directors and the selections come from the United States, England and Europe, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, South America and South Africa.

Thomas Clay directed Fanny Lye Deliver'd, starring Charles Dance as Maxine Peake's puritanical husband on a 17th Century Shropshire farm.

Alma Har'el directed Honey Boy, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Shia LaBeouf wrote the autobiographical story of a child actor (Noah Jupe, Lucas Hedges)'s relationship with his father (LaBeouf). Honey Boy will also play at the Toronto International Film Festival before it opens theatrically Nov. 8.

Jayro Bustamante directed La Llorona, in which the legendary ghost La Llorona haunts a general on trial for genocide during Guatemala's Civil War. La Llorona premieres first at Venice Days, the sidebar to the Venice Film Festival.

Isabel Sandoval directed Lingua Franca and plays the role of a Filipino transwoman working as an undocumented caretaker in Brooklyn. Sandoval is the first transgender director to compete in the BFI London Film Festival. Lingua Franca premieres first at Venice Days.

Oliver Hermanus directed Moffie, about a closeted South African teen facing required military service for Apartheid in 1981. Moffie will premiere first at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Alejandro Landes directed Monos, in which child and teenage soldiers hold an American hostage in the mountains of South America. Monos premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and also played at the Berlin International Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival and many others throughout 2019. Monos is in United States theaters Sept. 13.

Malgorzata Szumowska directed The Other Lamb, her English-language debut about a cult of women ruled over by a single man. The Other Lamb will premiere first at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Haifaa Al Mansour directed The Perfect Candidate, about a doctor who runs for office and challenges Saudi Arabia's regulations for women. The Perfect Candidate will premiere first at the Venice Film Festival.

Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, who call themselves Desperate Optimists, directed Rose Plays Julie. Ann Skelly plays Rose, a veterinary student looking for her biological mother. She finds Julie (Orla Brady) who does not want to be contacted.

Rose Glass directed Saint Maud, her feature film debut about a nurse caring for an ailing dancer. Saint Maud premieres first at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Another BFI London Film Festival First, the grand prize for 2019 includes a 35mm print of the winning film. Previous winners of BFI London Film Festival include A Prophet, Joy, Loveless, Certain Women and Chevalier.