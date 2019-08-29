Telluride Fest honors Renee Zellweger, Adam Driver, announces lineup

Adam Driver will receive a Silver Medallion Award at the 46th annual Telluride Film Festival, which is screening his films "The Report" and "Marriage Story." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The 46th Annual Telluride announced their festival lineup on Thursday. The festival begins Friday, Aug. 30 and traditionally only announces the lineup one day before it begins.

The festival will honor Renee Zellweger, Adam Driver and director Philip Kaufman along with their films Judy, The Report and a restoration of The Unbearable Lightness of Being respectively. Dolby Laboratories will receive a Special Medallion for its work in cinema sound.

Films making their world premiere at Telluride include The Aeronauts, The Assistant, Coup 53, Ford v Ferrari, The Human Factor, Inside Bill's Brain, Lyrebird, Motherless Brooklyn, Oliver Sacks: His Own Life, Tell Me Who I Am, Uncut Gems and Waves.

Other films screening at Telluride include The Australian Dream, Beanpole, The Climb, Diego Maradona, Family Romance, LLC, First Cow, A Hidden Life, Inside Bill's Brain, The Kingmaker, Marriage Story, Pain and Glory, Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Tell Me Who I Am, The Two Popes, Varda By Agness and Verdict.

Ken Burns' miniseries Country Music and four hour documentary Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema also play in competition. Documentaries 63 Up, The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice will play in the festival's Backlot section with several other behind the scenes programs.

Revival screenings of The Right Stuff, The Wanderers, The Wind and The Phantom Carriage join the new releases. Telluride will also finally screen Amazing Grace, after Aretha Franklin prevented its 2015 festival screening with an injunction.

The Telluride Film Festival runs from Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2.