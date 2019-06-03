Matt Damon, Christian Bale chase history in 'Ford v Ferrari trailer

June 3 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and Christian Bale recreate race car history in the first trailer for Ford v Ferrari.

The clip, released on Sunday, features Damon as car designer Carroll Shelby who is tasked by Henry Ford II (Tracey Letts) to build a car good enough to defeat Ferrari at the 1966 Le Man World Championship.

Shelby recruits British driver Ken Miles, portrayed by Bale, to get behind the wheel of the new experiment car despite being difficult to deal with.

The pair learn to work together as they help build a Ford that can beat Ferrari in 90 days.

"Based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 hours of Le Mans in France in 1966," reads the synopsis.

Ford v Ferrari, from director James Mangold (Logan), is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 15. Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon also star.